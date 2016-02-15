Fritz becomes legitimate threat on tour

American teenager Taylor Fritz went from a talented youngster to a real threat on the ATP Tour after reaching the final of the Memphis Open this past weekend.

The 18-year-old was beaten in Sunday’s final by world number seven Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-4.

During his run to the final, he got past second-seeded countryman Steve Johnson, Benjamin Becker and Ricardas Berankis with his hard-hitting aggressive style of play.

He also became the youngest American to reach an ATP final since Michael Chang in 1989 and also the fastest American ever to reach an ATP final, doing so in just his third career ATP tournament.

In an interview with ESPN after his final appearance, Fritz said that after his first round win in Memphis he felt the pressure lift and was able to play more freely as the tournament progressed.

“I really just wanted to win a match, get my first victory. After that first win, I felt the pressure was off me, so I was able to play more freely and make it to the final. Didn’t go my way [Sunday], but I am happy with how the week went and how my game came together,” Fritz told ESPN.

The American added that he is just focussed on breaking into the top 100 for now. “I’m just focused on breaking into the top 100. I want to have good enough results to make sure I stay there.

“I don’t want to make predictions beyond that right now. Hopefully, I can keep improving and keep my ranking as high as I can. It was only one tournament. I am happy with my result, but I am going to take it one step at a time from here.”

Fritz believes that he needs to improve his serve a lot and to spend more time in the gym.

“First priority is to work really hard in the gym and improve my movement. This will help my transition game and get to the net.

“I also want to improve my serve a lot. I want to get it to the point where I am holding all the time – to an elite level that will take pressure off the rest of my game.”