Murray: Returns were key

Andy Murray revealed that getting on top of Milos Raonic’s powerful serve played a key role in his victory in the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Friday.

The Scot battled back from two sets to one down to edge the 14th seed in a five set thriller in the Rod Laver Arena.

Raonic’s sizzling serve was on full display, as he fired no less than 23 aces during the encounter, many being over 230kph.

“He has one of the best serves in tennis,” the world number two told Sky Sports.

“It’s frustrating when you don’t have much say in the points but I started to get a better read on his serve as the match went on. I made a few more returns and that was the key.”

Raonic was forced to take medical time out in the fourth set. Following his return, his mobility was notably poor, leaving Murray to grab the opportunity in the fifth set, which took just 35 minutes.

“He definitely slowed down in the fifth set for sure, which was unfortunate for him,” added the 28-year-old.

The win sees Murray advance to his fifth final at the Melbourne event, where he will face the indomitable Novak Djokovic. Murray has lost his three previous Australian Open finals to the Serb.

