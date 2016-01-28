Federer frustrated by what could have been

In the aftermath of Roger Federer’s semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic, the Swiss star has admitted that the Serb’s start was too much to come back from.

Despite being on the receiving end of a ferocious start by Djokovic, Federer was also disappointed by his own level of play.

“Novak right now is a reference for everybody,” Federer said calmly.

“He’s the only guy that has been able to stop me as of late.

“I wish I could have played a bit better, and who knows what would have happened.”

Only 57 percent of Federer’s first serves went in compared to Djokovic’s 67 percent. In professional tennis, where the margins are so small, that could well have been the difference. However, the former world number one did want to take anything away from Djokovic.

“Today Novak was very, very good. There’s no doubt about it,” Federer confessed.

“I’ve seen Novak play this well before. It’s tough when it’s from the start because obviously you’ve got to try to stop the bleeding at some point. He returns very well, like Andre Agassi. He can get one or two sets all of a sudden. Those sets run away very quickly.

“Before you can really do something, a lot of tennis is being played and it’s tough to get back into it.”

