Williams storms past Radwanska

Top seed Serena Williams is through to the Australian Open final after making light work of Agnieszka Radwanska 6-0, 6-4 on Thursday.

The world number one needed just 61 minutes to book her spot in her seventh final at Melbourne Park after a thoroughly dominating performance on Rod Laver Arena.

Williams was brutal in the opening set, showing supreme aggression as she hit 18 winners in six games on her way to breaking Radwanksa three times in a first set that lasted just 20 minutes.

Credit must go to Radwanksa for sticking to her task in the face of an insurmountable challenge. The Pole got on the board at the start of the second set on the back of an improved serving display. But a double fault to start the third game signalled a downturn that Williams capitalised on by securing the break.

Radwanksa continued to fight and showed some of the skills that had seen her reach the final four, and broke back to restore parity in the second set.

However, she was up against an opponent who was simply on a different level, and Williams broke in the ninth game before setting up triple match point on the back of three booming serves. She only needed one, finishing the match off with her 24th winner.

Williams will face the winner of Thursday’s second semi-final between Johanna Konta, and Angelique Kerber.

