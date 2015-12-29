Gasquet out of Aussie Open

France number one Richard Gasquet will not compete at the 2016 Australian Open, after he sustained a back injury during the post season.

Gasquet's withdrawal was confirmed by tournament organisers via their twitter feed on Tuesday.

"Sorry to report that @richardgasquet1 has withdrawn for the #AusOpen with a back injury. We wish him a speedy recovery," read a post on the tournament's Twitter account.

Gasquet, who has never made it past the fourth round of the Australian Open, competed in the International Premier Tennis League during the post season, where he aggravated what had been a long-term problem with his back. There is still no clarity on when he will be fit enough to make a return to the game.