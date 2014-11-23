Fed and Wawrinka partnered

The Swiss pair will go up against French duo of Richard Gasquet and Julien Benneteau and go into the match on the back of an argument between their two camps at the ATP Tour Finals last week, and four consecutive Davis Cup doubles defeats playing together.

Switzerland captain Severin Luthi originally named Marco Chiudinelli and Michael Lammer as his doubles pair but had until one hour before the start of the match to change his mind.

The 17-time grand slam champion Federer was badly beaten in three sets by Gael Monfils in the opening singles on Friday, while Wawrinka beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four.

But after the defeat Federer said that the back injury that struck him last weekend ??? suffered against Wawrinka in London – was on the mend and he made himself available for doubles and singles.

The problem for the Swiss is that the two other players in the team – Chiudinelli and Lammer – are ranked 206th and 508th in the world.

French captain Arnaud Clement had been expected to ask Tsonga to partner Gasquet, but instead went with the Benneteau-Gasquet pairing.