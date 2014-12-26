Azarenka maybe unseeded for Aus Open

Azarenka has been suffering from a left foot injury and has not played since early September; her world ranking has now slipped to 31.

According to heraldsun.com.au, Azarenka, the runner-up at the Brisbane International last January, defends 305 of her 1492 ranking points as an unseeded player when the Queensland Tennis Centre event starts on January 4.

The Australian Open seeds the first 32 players and to have a seeding Azarenka likely needs to have a points tally greater than at least one of the players beneath her in the rankings list published after the first week of the season.

Swiss World No. 32 Belinda Bencic has 1391 points, followed by Zarina Diyas (1371) and Italian Camila Giorgi (1355).

Without a seeding in the first Grand Slam of the year, starting January 19, Azarenka faces the possibility of playing higher ranked players in the first two rounds at the event.

Brisbane International tournament director Cameron Pearson said he had heard good reports of Azarenka's training ahead of her arrival in Brisbane.

"I am told Vika has had a great pre-season and is fit, healthy and looking towards a successful 2015," Pearson said.

"She is really looking for a good start in Brisbane.

"The seedings for the Australian Open are done after the Brisbane International so performances in Brisbane will have a bearing on the seedings."

It is the first year since 2007 in which Azarenka has finished the season ranked outside the top 20.