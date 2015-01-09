Ferrer reaches Qatar final

The Spaniard held his nerve in a tense encounter with no breaks of serve, and finally sealed a 6-7 7-6 7-6 victory with a backhand pass in the decider.

In the quarter-finals, Karlovic had pulled off an upset win over top seed Novak Djokovic, but could not subdue the stubborn Ferrer, despite??becoming the first active player to pass 9,000 aces.??

The big-serving Croat delivered??30 aces, but sent a forehand wide as he attempted to gain a 6-5 lead in the second set tie-break.

Ferrer seized this reprieve, bringing up two match points with a??dinked pass and then a service return in the final set.

“It’s like a penalty to receive serve against him,” said Ferrer.??”His serve is unbelievable, and so I know that one or two mistakes on my own serve, and I was beaten.

“I didn’t have any chance in the first set. But the match was so close and I enjoy these kind of matches. It all depended on certain points.”

Ferrer will face Tomas Berdych in the final after the Czech cruised to a??6-2 6-3 semi-final win over Italian Andreas Seppi.

?? ??