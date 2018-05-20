Beckham, Serena attend Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become husband and wife, following a beautiful marriage ceremony at the St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Among the star-studded guest list was sporting legends David Beckham and Serena Williams, the former threatening to steal the Prince’s thunder with his dashing outfit.

Among the highlights of what was – in some ways an unconventional ceremony – was the address by Bishop Michael Curry. He focused on the power of love.

Curry told wedding guests that there was power in love, adding that nobody should ever underestimate it, regardless of its form and not just in romantic love.

“When you are loved and you know, when you love and you show it… it actually feels right,” he said.

Markle arrived for her wedding in a Rolls Royce Phantom to enormous cheers from onlookers. The four-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among the pageboys and bridesmaids at the Royal Wedding.

Markle’s dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller. Prince Harry arrived at his wedding in the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals.