Beyond the Try: 5 things that you missed at the 2018 HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s

FOX Sports Asia points out five things that you might have missed amidst all the on-pitch action at the Singapore 7s.

So it was business as usual for the Fijians as they stormed to their third win in a row at the recently concluded Singapore 7s. The current 7s leaders clinched a 28-22 victory over Australia at the National Stadium on Sunday to overtake chief title rivals South Africa in the standings.

But that was not the only highlight of the two-day tournament!

In fact, here are five things that might have past you by amidst all the excitement over the weekend…

1. Singapore flavour: Strong

There was no Durian King present at the Singapore leg of the rugby 7s, but this weekend tournament had an undoubtedly local spin to it.

From the food to the fans, we not only enjoyed the rich soto ayam soup, courtesy of SATS Delaware North Executive Chef Garry Edgley, but also met many locals decked out in their own SG-inspired outfits. We don’t know about you, but retro Singapore police family gets our vote for best group costume. #confirmpluschop

Also spotted among the crowd, a Singapore 7s fan sporting Singapore’s favourite ‘Random Ang Mo’ t-shirt. Created by local t-shirt label Temasek Clothings, it was also recently worn by UFC president Dana White.

2. There ain’t no party like a Singapore 7s party!

With everything from marching samba bands to stilt walkers, the Singapore rugby 7s tournament sought to create a carnivalesque atmosphere for the crowd. And boy did they succeeded!

Bringing in a diverse crowd, there were friendly faces of all ages and ethnicities milling and mixing around in high spirits. Besides the obvious rugby fans, the event also attracted other sports fans as well. We saw quite a few NBA, European football and MMA jerseys around throughout.

But the Singapore 7s organisers built this inter-sports bridge when they decided to invite the Singapore Premier League club Albirex Niigata’s youth cheerleaders down to participate in the proceedings! Good on you Singapore 7s organisers, we salute you.

3. Village People

There are very few musical acts that can get the National Stadium audience up on their feet and singing along, but the Singapore 7s provided a masterstroke in getting the Village People to headline the event.

The evergreen American disco group took to the stage on Sunday after the semis and absolutely wowed the young and old with their choreographed dance moves and flamboyant signature outfits.

The six-member strong lineup belted out hits such as Macho Man, Go West and the catchy anthem Y.M.C.A.! Special mention to Singapore’s very own acoustic rock duo Jack & Rai for their Saturday headlining performance.

4. Rugby here, rugby there, rugby everywhere

Yes yes yes, we know that it is a rugby tournament and that we should come expecting to be engulfed in the sport. But it is mighty fine of the Singapore 7s organisers to highlight every different level of rugby.

There is something genuinely heartwarming about seeing young kids, teenagers and family breaking out into impromptu casual rugby games around the National Stadium.

And on the grassroots level, showing the Singapore Schools U14 7s Series and Regional Midnight Club 10s women’s final on the same platform as the pros is a pretty classy move if you ask us. Now long may that continue…

Also, did we mentioned that you should #totes give VR rugby a try? It is all the rugby fun that you have come to expect, minus the sweat!

5. Travelling the rugby nations without moving an inch

A total of 16 nations took place in this year’s Singapore 7s, and they all bring with them vibrant and colourful cultural traditions that are intertwined with their rugby pedigree.

It would take a lot of time, effort and money to travel and experience such foreign cultures, but the Singapore 7s sent us on an exotic faraway journey without a passport.

Apart from offering culinary staples such as the Canadian poutine or South African Boerewors sausage, the tournament also incorporated cultural performances like Fijian dance performances. It might not be the full experience, but it has certainly whet our appetite to discover more.