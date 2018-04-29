2018 HSBC Singapore 7s signs off in style with Fiji masterclass

The HSBC Singapore 7s stepped up a notch on and off the field this year with a fantastic crowd and an even better final to round off a fantastic weekend.

The Singapore leg of the HSBC Sevens circuit has in the past had some surprising winners, due mainly to the fact of the schedule, being the tournament immediately after the king of the sevens tournaments – the Hong Kong event.

Teams have come carrying a few bumps and bruises, but that was not the case this year and most teams were fresher with the Commonwealth Games breaking up the trip and many before the tournament including recently retired New Zealand 7s Legend DJ Forbes were touting the final stages of the tournament to have the big guys involved.

Australia stunned New Zealand in pool play on Day one and under the new coach, Tim Walsh. It seemed to have followed the script in surprising the crowd and opponents as they rolled into the Quarter Finals on Sunday. They edged out a determined Spanish side by mere two points and looked shaky at times despite their determination and hard-nosed approach to the game.

Maurice Longbottom is certainly a playmaker that they are developing for the future and is one to watch. Australia then faced England in the Semi-Finals and played a stormer overcoming an England side that had the crowd backing them. Dan Norton’s try and play around the pitch were not enough as Australia stunned the form books and headed into their second Cup final after their victory at home in Sydney.

Fiji, on the other hand, a more difficult path to the finals, although it is very hard to ever doubt Jerry Tuwai’s men. They dispatched New Zealand in the Quarter Finals and played ,what many in the crowd considered, the final when they faced South Africa in the Semi Finals. It was a see-saw battle as always, but the sheer pace and power from the Fijians saw them tick over into the finals vs the surprising Australians.

The Fijians started the Final with a flourish and led with three minutes in 14 -0. The Aussies, however, were spurned on by the crowd and their own determination and ended the half 14 – 10. The crowd anticipated a comeback and the second half was a see-saw battle.

Longbottom again was the Australian hero with 60 seconds to go as the Australians led 22 – 21. The Fijians had earlier scored through some Tuwai magic and it did look as the clock ticked down that new coach Tim Walsh was going to win his first title on the men’s circuit.

But it was not meant to be as the Fijians ended a scrum in their own half with a try in the other, and coming out 28 -22 winners.

Fuji beats Australia 28-22 to win the 2018 HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens.#sgrugby7s #sgrugbycarnival #RockRuckRumble pic.twitter.com/KmGNCg9ClT — HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens (@SgRugby7s) April 29, 2018

It was a deserving final for a weekend that was extremely memorable and showed how much the tournament has grown in its third year. Spectator numbers exceeded the first year and with eyes on the tournament for the extension beyond 2020, one can only see blue skies for this stop on the world circuit.

Photo Credit: Singapore 7s