Fiji sucker punch Aussies in Singapore thriller

Fiji pulled off a stunning win after the final buzzer to claim the Singapore Sevens title and take the overall lead in the series with just two rounds to go.

Alasio Sovita Naduva went over for the Fijians just 20 seconds after John Porch thought he had given Australia the win to clinch a dramatic 28-22 victory and take his country above South Africa to the top of the Sevens standings.

🏆 Winners! After an incredible final, it’s @fijirugby who are your #HSBC7s champions in Singapore beating Australia 28 – 22 pic.twitter.com/o6JBkNjef0 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 29, 2018

The win is Fiji’s third in a row following victories in Vancouver and Hong Kong, and takes them to 145 points, four points in front of South Africa (141) with London and Paris to come.

Fiji, who had earlier beaten their title rivals 12-10 in the first semi-final, raced into an early lead as two converted tries from Waisea Nacuqu gave them a 14-0 lead, before the Aussies hit back through Dylan Pietsch and Maurice Longbottom after Fiji’s Eroni Sau was sinbinned.

A third Fiji try after half-time from Jerry Tuwai looked to have put the islanders out of sight, but Australia fought back valiantly once again, Brandon Quinn and John Porch putting them 22-21 in front before the post-buzzer drama.

England, who lost a tight game 15-7 to the Aussies in the semi-final, finished third after edging South Africa 26-24 in a seven try see-saw encounter.

That no look pass 👌 @lospumas Renzo Barbier shows off some serious skill with beautiful no look pass at the #Singapore7s pic.twitter.com/V5nVcCFOfQ — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 29, 2018

Mike Ellery was the hero, scoring the winning try after South Africa had staged a thrilling comeback from a 19-10 half-time deficit.

New Zealand finished in fifth position after defeating Samoa 36-17.