Singapore Sevens Wrap, Day One

Australia, South Africa, England and Fiji all achieved perfect records, to top their pools on day one of the Singapore Sevens, after an action-packed day of rugby at the Singapore National Stadium.

Coming into the tournament South Africa lead the overall standings by just three points ahead of Fiji who has won the last two tournaments in succession.

After an incredible first day at the #Singapore7s, here are your cup quarter-final line-ups #HSBC7s. Who's your pick to win it all? pic.twitter.com/hjrfEpjcaR — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 28, 2018

This year’s World Rugby Sevens Series has been one of the most competitive yet, with just two stops left on the Series there is everything to play for at the Singapore Sevens.

Day two will see Fiji will play New Zealand in a rematch of the recent Commonwealth Games final in the opening Cup quarter-finals game, followed by South Africa who will take on 2016 HSBC Singapore Sevens winners Kenya.

Australia will face Spain and England, who took home bronze in the tournament last year will play Samoa.

The Challenge Trophy quarter-finals will be Japan v Wales, Canada v France, Scotland v Russia and USA v Argentina.

Singapore Sevens, Day One, Results:

Scotland 20-24 Australia

New Zealand 32-7 Wales

Argentina 14-26 Canada

South Africa 26-5 Samoa

USA 33-12 France

Kenya 19-28 England

Spain 38-5 Russia

Fiji 45-12 Japan

Scotland 33-14 Wales

New Zealand 12-19 Australia

Argentina 14-31 Samoa

South Africa 26-12 Canada

USA 14-19 England

Kenya 34-0 France

Spain 22-12 Japan

Fiji 29-7 Russia

Australia 38-0 Wales

New Zealand 22-12 Scotland

Canada 19-22 Samoa

South Africa 26-12 Argentina

France 0-39 England

Kenya 33-14 USA

Russia 19-26 Japan

Fiji 33-5 Spain