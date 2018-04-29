Rugby

Singapore Sevens Wrap, Day One

Australia, South Africa, England and Fiji all achieved perfect records, to top their pools on day one of the Singapore Sevens, after an action-packed day of rugby at the Singapore National Stadium.

Coming into the tournament South Africa lead the overall standings by just three points ahead of Fiji who has won the last two tournaments in succession. 

This year’s World Rugby Sevens Series has been one of the most competitive yet, with just two stops left on the Series there is everything to play for at the Singapore Sevens.

Day two will see Fiji will play New Zealand in a rematch of the recent Commonwealth Games final in the opening Cup quarter-finals game, followed by South Africa who will take on 2016 HSBC Singapore Sevens winners Kenya.

Australia will face Spain and England, who took home bronze in the tournament last year will play Samoa. 

The Challenge Trophy quarter-finals will be Japan v Wales, Canada v France, Scotland v Russia and USA v Argentina. 

Singapore Sevens, Day One, Results:

Scotland 20-24 Australia 
New Zealand 32-7 Wales 
Argentina 14-26 Canada 
South Africa 26-5 Samoa 
USA 33-12 France 
Kenya 19-28 England 
Spain 38-5 Russia 
Fiji 45-12 Japan 
Scotland 33-14 Wales
New Zealand 12-19 Australia 
Argentina 14-31 Samoa
South Africa 26-12 Canada
USA 14-19 England 
Kenya 34-0 France 
Spain 22-12 Japan 
Fiji 29-7 Russia
Australia 38-0 Wales
New Zealand 22-12 Scotland
Canada 19-22 Samoa
South Africa 26-12 Argentina
France 0-39 England 
Kenya 33-14 USA
Russia 19-26 Japan 
Fiji 33-5 Spain

