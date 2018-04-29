Singapore Sevens Wrap, Day One

Australia, South Africa, England and Fiji all achieved perfect records, to top their pools on day one of the Singapore Sevens, after an action-packed day of rugby at the Singapore National Stadium.
Coming into the tournament South Africa lead the overall standings by just three points ahead of Fiji who has won the last two tournaments in succession.
After an incredible first day at the #Singapore7s, here are your cup quarter-final line-ups #HSBC7s. Who's your pick to win it all? pic.twitter.com/hjrfEpjcaR
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 28, 2018
This year’s World Rugby Sevens Series has been one of the most competitive yet, with just two stops left on the Series there is everything to play for at the Singapore Sevens.
Day two will see Fiji will play New Zealand in a rematch of the recent Commonwealth Games final in the opening Cup quarter-finals game, followed by South Africa who will take on 2016 HSBC Singapore Sevens winners Kenya.
Australia will face Spain and England, who took home bronze in the tournament last year will play Samoa.
The Challenge Trophy quarter-finals will be Japan v Wales, Canada v France, Scotland v Russia and USA v Argentina.
Singapore Sevens, Day One, Results:
Scotland 20-24 Australia
New Zealand 32-7 Wales
Argentina 14-26 Canada
South Africa 26-5 Samoa
USA 33-12 France
Kenya 19-28 England
Spain 38-5 Russia
Fiji 45-12 Japan
Scotland 33-14 Wales
New Zealand 12-19 Australia
Argentina 14-31 Samoa
South Africa 26-12 Canada
USA 14-19 England
Kenya 34-0 France
Spain 22-12 Japan
Fiji 29-7 Russia
Australia 38-0 Wales
New Zealand 22-12 Scotland
Canada 19-22 Samoa
South Africa 26-12 Argentina
France 0-39 England
Kenya 33-14 USA
Russia 19-26 Japan
Fiji 33-5 Spain