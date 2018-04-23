New Zealand’s dream run to continue in Singapore?

Will The Kiwis be able to continue their recent good run of form when they take to the field at the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens this weekend?

It has been a busy couple of weeks for a large number of teams on the HSBC Sevens Circuit this year, with the Commonwealth Games Rugby 7s competition being sandwiched between the famed Hong Kong and the upcoming Singapore leg of the series.

Hong Kong is the birthplace of the modern 7s carnival with a party atmosphere which attracts everyone, even those who watch the game.

With the circuit resuming this weekend in Singapore, the top runners for the series title, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Fiji and England will all look at their varying results at the Commonwealth Games and definitely want to better themselves in Singapore.

New Zealand upset the form books by defeating the current Olympic Medallists in both the Men’s and Women’s Competition at the Commonwealth Games. The Men’s 7s team played a flawless final to have a clean sheet against the magical Fijians who looked strong coming off a stellar performance a week earlier at the Hong Kong 7s.

The Kiwis will look to come with most of that gold medal winning squad, and will either roll off that success or succumb to a tournament too far. They played the right game plan to win the gold medal on the Gold Coast, and many teams will take a leaf out of that book to try and upset a Fijian team that has looked unstoppable at times. The Kiwis have not reached a Cup final of the Singapore leg, so this might be the year they win it all.

South Africa are the current leaders on the circuit and are going to try and redeem themselves after last week. They surrendered their Gold Medal won in Glasgow, and failed to win any other medals. The evergreen Kyle Brown leads a team that has a number of impressive young stars who blazed in Hong Kong to Singapore. It will be very interesting to see how all the teams that played at the Commonwealth Games perform. Some have taken to travelling to relax, like England who are spending their week in Bali before coming to Singapore.

The Singapore Tournament has in the last two years offered the dark horses an opportunity to win a title on the circuit and gain some points while they are at it. Kenya and Canada have won the last two respectively and some might want to keep an eye on Spain to possibly upset the form books. They took advantage of a weakened offering from the Australians in Hong Kong to reach their first cup quarter final in a decade, and have spent the last two weeks resting and taking advantage of their non-involvement with the tournament on the Gold Coast.

Another team that has the benefit of an additional week of rest is the United States, who promised so much in Hong Kong but under delivered in the end. The availability of Perry Baker is still in doubt, so it will be an interesting tournament to see if the USA can get another win on the series to add to their Las Vegas one won earlier this year.

So a very entertaining on field offering awaits – who will win it is anyone’s guess, but the prediction is the following to make the quarterfinals: New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, USA, Fiji, England, Scotland and Kenya.

The 2018 HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens will take place on Apr 28 and 29 at the National Stadium.

To get your tickets, click here.