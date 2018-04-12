Fiji took a huge gamble and won big at the Hong Kong Sevens but are they going to upset the odds and do it again at the HSBC Singapore Sevens?

2018 was from the outset going to be a tough balancing act for the top teams on the HSBC World Sevens Series, with the crown jewel of the series, Hong Kong just before the Commonwealth Games 7s tournament that will start this week along with the Rugby 7s World cup that will be held in San Francisco come July.

Many of the top teams are competing at the Commonwealth Games like Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa. These teams fielded second-tier squads in Hong Kong, widely considered the birthplace of Rugby 7s as we know it and still one of the most iconic 7s arenas to play in.

Before the Hong Kong tournament, many critics noted that the teams with no commitments will do well, such as the United States and Argentina who have shown in the last two rounds that they are on cusp of dominating the series.

As the tournament unfolded in the former colony, Fiji showed that they wanted to win their fifth title in six years with a vengeance. After all, they are already Olympic champions, so a Commonwealth Games Gold might not be all that sparkling as opposed to winning a tournament that first brought them to world prominence almost 40 years ago. Fiji faced Kenya in the final over the weekend, another team that will participate at the Commonwealth Games this weekend, but still sent their full squad.

The former champions of the HSBC Singapore 7s looked very impressive all weekend, boasting a style of play that is unique only to the Lions of Kenya. The Kenyans are often associated with long distance running and if you are thinking they are just a team of slim and delicate runners around a grass pitch, think again. The Kenyans are strong, fast, big and aggressive. They run at the defence with purpose and have such great supporting lines that they are a threat to any team. In Collins Injera, they have a playmaker who is second on the all-time try scoring list, and the catalyst in a team full of strength and speed, a very fearsome combination

Fiji, with Captain Jerry Tuwai pulling the strings looked unstoppable and their combined prayer with Kenya after the finals must have revolved thanking the higher powers for helping them avoid any major so now they can go to the Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games with loads of confidence. They will come to Singapore in two weeks looking to win the tournament that has eluded them so far, and if all goes to plan, they will be unstoppable.

The United States were a pick to go far in this tournament with the number of weakened teams being fielded, but were surprisingly blown apart by a second-tier New Zealand 7s team in the quarterfinals of the cup. They looked shell shocked and even livewire Perry Baker looked very ordinary, not befitting the current series player of the year. They were outplayed in Hong Kong but with a week to rest in between rounds, unlike previous years, don’t count the Americans out when it comes to the big show in Singapore on April 28.

That is what is going to make the HSBC Singapore 7s on April 28 and 29 all that much more intriguing and a must watch if you are in town.

On one hand, you have teams that are going to be fresh in between tournaments, something that has not happened in the first two years of the tournament in Singapore. The USA, Argentina and even Spain could upset the form book, and don’t forget Japan, who are in Singapore as the invitational wild card but have qualified for next year’s series once again.

On the downside, you have teams that will be coming off a tough Commonwealth Games competition and it will be interesting to see who is left after all that. Will Fiji remain unscathed by injuries and be able to field their strongest side to reclaim the Singapore title, which they last won over a decade ago?

Or will they and the other teams field a mixed team of what’s left from the Commonwealth Games and those who featured in HK.

To be fair, South Africa and New Zealand still finished in the top four in Hong Kong with their weakened squads which underlined the depth both countries have when it comes to rugby talent.

It’s going to be an interesting weekend in Singapore with series points on offer – this a marathon not a sprint after all, and the Fijians after last weekend are hot on the heels of current leaders South Africa.

On the pitch it is going to be an extremely exciting prospect for a tournament that has not had a series leaders win it in the last two years – Kenya and Canada hold that distinction.

Off the pitch, the entertainment factor will be at an all-time high with some great family experiences on offer. In its third year, the HSBC Singapore 7s really promises to be bigger and better!

Photo credit: Hong Kong 7s Facebook