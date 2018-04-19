10 things to look forward to at the 2018 Singapore Sevens

FOX Sports Asia list out 10 reasons why you should be excited for the 2018 HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens taking place on April 28 & 29.

Rugby fans rejoice! The wait for the annual Singapore Sevens is over with World Series title action due to kick off at the National Stadium.

Here are 10 things to look forward to the event.

1. Team to watch: Fiji

While New Zealand is the team with the bigger reputation, Fiji is undoubtedly the team on form at the moment.

Having won four consective titles on the trot, the South Pacific nation recently defeated Kenya 24-12 to take the Hong Kong Sevens tournament win.

2. Rugby action beyond the Sevens

Besides watching the 16 rugby sevens nations duking it out, there are other satellite rugby tournaments happening.

Don’t miss the chance to catch the local stars of tomorrow in action at the Singapore Schools Under-14 Sevens Series final!

Alternately, you can also catch the Regional Midnight Club 10s women’s final.

3. Exclusive merch, why thank you!

No Sevens experience is complete without a piece of memento that you can bring home with you.

If the jerseys are just not your thing, then be practical like us and opt for that beer sling which is sure to come in handy over the rugby weekend.

4. Fun for you, fun for the whole family

Aside from the rugby action on the pitch, you can keep your little ones entertained with all the activities at the Fun Zone.

Wander through the Transformers, Nerf or My Little Pony immersive zones, or take in the quirky kids show The Superdudes.

For the active kids, they can choose to navigate the world of obstacle racing with Spartan Singapore or learn mad biking skills at Strider Adventure Zone.

5. The party never stops

Just because the rugby has stopped does not mean that the Singapore Sevens party is over for the day.

In fact, head down to the bustling night life district of Clarke Quay where there is a three-day after party/music festival, Music After 7s 2018 happening 7.30pm till late on the April 27 to 29.

Admission is free, and best of all, free shuttle services from the National Stadium to Clarke Quay are provided.

But if you can’t wait, then get the party started early at the Rock, Ruck, and Rumble music festival happening within the event grounds.

Be sure to catch local music acts Jack & Rai, Jive Talkin’, Sambamasala and Too Much Drama complete with headliners American disco group the Village People!

6. It’s like Halloween all over again, minus the tricks.

What’s a little rugby without some facepaint and fancy dress?

After all, let’s no t forget that it was the Avocado Man who was the real star of the Sydney Sevens. #avoman

So who will become the Singapore Sevens’ very own beloved fan icon?

Here are some local costume ideas if you are still racking your brain. #youarewelcome

7. Unleash the foodie in you

If there is one quintessential part of Singapore culture, it will have to be all about the food. And the Singapore Sevens’ organisers have your back by dishing out special food & beverage related promos!

Get your local food fix by hitting up Indian restaurant biryani box, or refuel with some local craft beers from microbrewery and restaurant Brewerkz located conveniently a stone’s throw away from the National Stadium.

For more info on Singapore Sevens ticket holder’s perks, please click here.

8. Work up a sweat

While the rugby sevens action should get your blood flowing, it is easy to get your adrenaline pumping with the array of sports facilities available near the National Stadium.

Cool off with a quick dip at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, or if you are looking for something more challenging, you can always hit up Climb Central, located at the Kallang Wave Mall, for a spot of rock climbing.

But if the gym is more your thing, then don’t miss out your complimentary 10-day True Fitness pass. Only for Singapore Sevens ticket holders!

To learn more about fitness-related perks, please click here.

9. Parking here, parking there, parking everywhere!

Travelling in a big group? Or just plain lazy to lug your kid’s stroller on the trains?

Well then, you can breathe easy when it comes to parking should you choose to drive down for the weekend event.

With carparks spread all around the Kallang area, you can opt for covered parking at Kallang Wave Mall or Leisure Park.

Alternatively, there is also a massive open-air public carpark located at Stadium Blvd. If you do get lost, just look out for the nearby MacDonald’s.

10. National Stadium

Completed in 2014, the new National Stadium is a multi-purpose venue where the nation’s National Day Parade is held annually.

The domed structure, which features the world’s largest retractable roof, is the only stadium worldwide designed to host football, rugby, cricket and athletics events.

With a capacity of 55,000, marvel at the S$1.87 billion stadium which is also the home of the Singapore national football team.

Photo credit: HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens Facebook

The HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens takes place on the 28 to 29 April at the Singapore Sports Hub.

To get your tickets, click here.