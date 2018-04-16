HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens: WANTED – The hunt is on!

WANTED – HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens need your help! They are looking for these four fans from last year’s event. Do you know them? Keep a lookout!

The HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s is back with a bang as the top teams from around the world compete over two days on April 28 and 29 at the National Stadium.

No Rugby 7s event is complete without the fanfare that goes on in the stands and the 2017 edition saw some of the best costumes and hilarious outfits.

So this year, the event organisers would like to reward four of those fans who made it such a colourful spectacle in 2017, and reward them with a chance to meet Singapore Rugby 7s ambassadors DJ Forbes and Ben Gollings.

But we need your help people! Do you know any of the four supporters in here? If you do, email marketing@sru.com.sg and if you don’t, share this story to help the organisers find them!

WANTED: MISTER UNICORN



This man was spotted in the crowd with a pink unicorn outfit. There were plenty of supporters who went up to him for a wefie and we want to meet this guy. And is it just us or he looks like Adam Sandler?!

WANTED: HULK HOGAN



Hulkamania was present at the 2017 event! His moustache was on point and that World Wrestling belt was something else. Know him?

WANTED: WONDER WOMAN



Ok, there were quite a few Wonder Woman in the crowd but this lady carried it off best. That hand in the air and ice-cold expression…

WANTED: YELLOW POWER RANGER



Go, Go Power Rangers! Yup, the entire entourage of Power Rangers made an appearance at the National Stadium last year. But we are looking for that Yellow Power Ranger friend because we want to know if he was able to catch the action on the pitch from that awesome costume.

So if you know any of these four fans, email marketing@sru.com.sg. If you don’t, help the organisers find them by sharing this story.

See you at the HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s. Get your tickets here!