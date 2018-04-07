Hong Kong Sevens: Day Two Wrap

Spain booked their spot in the Cup quarter-finals for only the second time ever on day two at the Hong Kong Sevens on Saturday.
Head coach Pablo Feijoo’s side will face series leaders South Africa in the final eight on a sold-out Sunday in Hong Kong, their first Cup appearance since London in 2012.
.@ferugby reach their first Cup quarter-final since 2012, taking two wins in their pool in Hong Kong! pic.twitter.com/8nC2EC5Duj
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 7, 2018
“We are working well,” said Spain captain Francisco Hernandez. “The Pool was very tough for us but to get into the Cup quarter-finals during the season makes us very happy.”
Chasing their fourth consecutive Hong Kong title, Fiji were one of just two unbeaten sides in the pool stages alongside the Blitzboks who also notched up three victories across the first two days of the tournament.
Semi Kunatani with the steal and @fijirugby go all the way. That's magic from the big man #HK7s pic.twitter.com/64Qn6LMvol
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 7, 2018
The Challenge Trophy quarter-finals, deciding placings 9-16 that start Sunday’s order of play, will be Samoa v France, England v Australia, Wales v Russia and Canada v South Korea.
Sunday’s Cup quarter-final fixtures are as follows (all times GMT plus 8 hours):
Fiji v Argentina – 10:58
South Africa v Spain – 11:20
USA v New Zealand – 11:42
Kenya v Scotland – 12:07
Men’s competition, Day Two, results
Argentina 31-14 France
United States 47-5 Wales
England 47-7 South Korea
South Africa 31-17 Scotland
Australia 14-34 Canada
Kenya 26-0 Spain
New Zealand 19-12 Samoa
Fiji 36-14 Russia
Wales 19-7 France
United States 31-17 Argentina
Scotland 61-7 South Korea
South Africa 33-15 England
Spain 17-12 Canada
Kenya 26-28 Australia
Russia 19-28 Samoa
Fiji 50-7 New Zealand
With thanks to World Rugby