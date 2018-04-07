Hong Kong Sevens: Day Two Wrap

Spain booked their spot in the Cup quarter-finals for only the second time ever on day two at the Hong Kong Sevens on Saturday.

Head coach Pablo Feijoo’s side will face series leaders South Africa in the final eight on a sold-out Sunday in Hong Kong, their first Cup appearance since London in 2012.

.@ferugby reach their first Cup quarter-final since 2012, taking two wins in their pool in Hong Kong! pic.twitter.com/8nC2EC5Duj — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 7, 2018

“We are working well,” said Spain captain Francisco Hernandez. “The Pool was very tough for us but to get into the Cup quarter-finals during the season makes us very happy.”

Chasing their fourth consecutive Hong Kong title, Fiji were one of just two unbeaten sides in the pool stages alongside the Blitzboks who also notched up three victories across the first two days of the tournament.

Semi Kunatani with the steal and @fijirugby go all the way. That's magic from the big man #HK7s pic.twitter.com/64Qn6LMvol — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 7, 2018

The Challenge Trophy quarter-finals, deciding placings 9-16 that start Sunday’s order of play, will be Samoa v France, England v Australia, Wales v Russia and Canada v South Korea.

Sunday’s Cup quarter-final fixtures are as follows (all times GMT plus 8 hours):

Fiji v Argentina – 10:58

South Africa v Spain – 11:20

USA v New Zealand – 11:42

Kenya v Scotland – 12:07

Men’s competition, Day Two, results

Argentina 31-14 France

United States 47-5 Wales

England 47-7 South Korea

South Africa 31-17 Scotland

Australia 14-34 Canada

Kenya 26-0 Spain

New Zealand 19-12 Samoa

Fiji 36-14 Russia

Wales 19-7 France

United States 31-17 Argentina

Scotland 61-7 South Korea

South Africa 33-15 England

Spain 17-12 Canada

Kenya 26-28 Australia

Russia 19-28 Samoa

Fiji 50-7 New Zealand

