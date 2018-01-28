Hosts Australia complete Sydney Sevens double

Australia’s men secured the Sydney Sevens title, defeating South Africa in the final, a few hours after the women completed the same feat.

The hosts dominated both matches, with the men thrashing the Blitzboks 29-0, while the women were comfortable 31-0 victors over New Zealand in the Cup final.

South Africa were the defending Sydney Sevens men’s champions, but they were outplayed from start to finish by an inspired home side.

They led 14-0 at the interval thanks to tries from Lewis Holland and James Stannard before Australia eased to victory with two second half efforts by Terence O’Donnell, which sealed their first Cup final triumph since 2012.

Lachlan Anderson, who was voted player of the final, said: “It is still hard to take it in and it is pretty special, but we have been talking about this for a long time.”

“We started the work last July and drew a line in the sand as we hadn’t won for a while. We put the pieces in place and its great that we got the reward this weekend.”

Despite the defeat, the Blitzboks now lead the World Sevens Series after New Zealand could only manage fifth place in the tournament, while Argentina claimed third.