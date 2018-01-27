Sydney Sevens: Day Two, Wrap

Reigning Sevens series champions South Africa were one of four teams to achieve a one hundred percent win record on day two in Sydney.

They join Argentina, Fiji and Australia as the unbeaten sides heading into the last eight after a second day of top quality rugby in the Australian sunshine.

South Africa are currently on track to defend their title in Sydney and will face Kenya in the Cup quarter-finals.

Fiji will face the USA while Argentina plays England. New Zealand, tournament winners in Cape Town, will face off against their local rivals Australia.

Rosko Specman scored five tries in the pool stages and was pleased with his side's start to the tournament.

“It's a good start for us, as in Cape Town we started too slowly and did not make the final," he said. "Here in Sydney, we are focused on the basics because we know we can punish teams if we play to our game plan.”

The Challenge Trophy quarter-finals will be Samoa v Canada, Papua New Guinea v Wales, Scotland v Russia and France v Spain.

POOL A

Fiji added to their impressive day one victory and remain unbeaten as they progress out of Pool A alongside New Zealand.

The All Blacks Sevens started the day by meeting Sir Gordon Tietjens’ Samoa and controlled the contest. Sam Dickson’s double alongside the power of Joe Ravouvou, Kurt Baker and Etene Nanai-Seturo delivered the tries in their 31-0 victory.

Gareth Baber’s side navigated their way past a determined Russian outfit, 24-0, and that set up the Pool decider. The contest was a thriller.

Fiji led 14-12 at the break thanks to a double from Amenoni Nasilasila, however, New Zealand were 17-14 in front as the time went into the red.

From behind their own line, the 2015 & 2016 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series champions went the length. They showcased their trademark offloading style and snatched victory through Josua Vakurunabili with no less than 18 minutes on the clock.

POOL B

Argentina progress out of Pool B as the leaders with Kenya taking the runners-up position as both teams went unbeaten on day two.

Argentina’s route to the final eight was a hard-fought one, their opener against Wales was tied 14-14 at the break before Franco Sábato's influence. Sabato’s boot was key in two second-half tries and that secured the 28-21 victory. France also proved to be a tough opponent for Santiago Gomez Cora’s side. They trailed 7-12 at the break only to pull it back, again through Sabato.

Kenya started their day two with a narrow 17-14 victory over France after turning around a nine-point deficit at half-time. The side’s second win of the day was more straightforward one, 26-12 over Wales, with William Ambaka Ndayara, Daniel Sikuta, Eden Agero and Arthur Ochieng all scoring tries.

POOL C

England and South Africa both secured places in the Cup quarter-finals from Pool C.

What Sevens is all about. Papua New Guinea stage a second half come back and win the hearts of the #Sydney7s crowd. pic.twitter.com/u0bemV0STI — HSBC Sport (@HSBC_Sport) January 27, 2018

A focused English outfit commenced with a 35-5 result over Papua New Guinea while the defending HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series champions, South Africa, beat Spain 38-0. This set up a mouth-watering pool decider.

POOL D

Australia booked a place in the Cup quarter-finals with an unbeaten second day and the USA will join them in the last eight.

The home side secured a comfortable 27-5 win over Canada before being pushed extremely hard by Scotland. Scotland's earlier 12-26 loss to the USA dampened their momentum after a flying day one.

In the final game of the day, the USA put six tries on the board against Canada and made sure of their progression. Perry Baker scored four tries in seven minutes, and set up one more, to secure the victory and their place in the Cup quarter-finals.

Men's competition, Day Two, results:

South Africa 38 – 0 Spain

France 14 – 17 Kenya

Argentina 28 – 21 Wales

Fiji 24 – 0 Russia

New Zealand 7S 31 – 0 Samoa

USA 26 – 12 Scotland

Canada 5 – 27 Australia

Spain 17 – 21 Papua New Guinea

South Africa 33 – 12 England

Wales 12 – 26 Kenya

Argentina 19 – 12 France

Samoa 26 – 12 Russia

New Zealand 7S 17 – 19 Fiji

Australia 24 – 21 Scotland

Canada 19 – 40 USA