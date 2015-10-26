No citing for McCaw

New Zealand captain Richie McCaw has not been cited for an alleged use of the elbow on South African flanker Francois Louw in Saturday's World Cup semi-final.

During the All Blacks' 20-18 victory, footage circulated on social media which suggested that McCaw made contact with the face of Louw while running around the back of a ruck.

Oh dear. Just saw this. McCaw appears to elbow Louw. This could be messy. https://t.co/IFV4XwMmFW — Sam Peters (@Sam_sportsnews) October 24, 2015

Louw was forced to leave the field soon after with blood dripping from his face, but the two incidents are unrelated.

World Rugby confirmed that no action would be taken against McCaw and that the skipper would be free to play in Sunday's final against Australia.

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen dismissed suggestions that there was any foul play, saying that there was “nothing in [the incident]”.

“Everyone has got a bit excited, and we move on,” said Hansen.

“He (McCaw) is a man that draws a lot of attention because he’s been a great player, maybe the greatest player in the history of the game.