Best of the Weekend: Sep 2-3

The Temple of Speed was the center of attention in the world of motor racing this weekend, while other titles were settled at a more mundane pace out on the golf course. Join us as we round up all the winners from the weekend of sporting action.

Hamilton takes over from Vettel at Monza

The race for the Formula 1 drivers championship keeps getting more and more exciting as we head into the tail end of the season after Lewis Hamilton disappointed the legions of Ferrari fans to claim victory at Monza on Sunday.

While the race itself was less than thrilling – Hamilton pulling off a start to finish win with little trouble – the Englishman’s first back-to-back wins of the season mean he has now leapfrogged Sebastian Vettel in the championship race, albeit by the slim margin of three points.

There was also the small matter of the Brit becoming the most successful pole-getter in Formula 1 history as he started from the front of the grid for the 69th time

Hamilton won’t mind being booed by the enthusiastic Italian crowd now that he has his nose in front, as the point advantage will come in handy when the Formula 1 roadshow moves on to a track that is likely to favour the Ferraris in Singapore in two weeks time.

Lewis ends drought to help flood

LPGA veteran Stacy Lewis found the perfect way to motivate herself to a first win in three years at this weekend’s Cambia Portland Classic.

After seeing her beloved Houston devastated by Hurricane Harvey, Lewis announced she would donate all of her winnings in Oregon to the Houston relief fund.

Fortunately for Houston, Lewis won and so she promptly handed over the $195,000 winner’s cheque.

The win also ended a personal title drought stretching back to 2014 that had included 12 runners up spots.

Everyone’s a winner.

On the European tour, Hadyn Porteus returned to form with a two-shot victory over Lee Slattery at the D+D Real Czech Masters for his second title.

Porteous burst onto the scene last season when he won the Joburg Open, but things went south soon afterwards as he made just two of 16 cuts after his maiden success.

He bounced back to form last weekend with a Top 10 finish at the Made in Denmark, and continued that improvement into this week, sealing the win.

Luxembourg lap it up after shocking Les Blues

There was no league action across Europe this weekend as countries played in World Cup qualifiers, but there was no shortage of heroics – most of it coming in one match in France.

In Toulouse, the mighty minnows of Luxembourg pulled off the result of the weekend, and possibly the decade, as they held former World Cup winners France to a 0-0 draw in their Sunday night qualifier.

And in case you were wondering, they really enjoyed the moment.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Joubert, 37, was the hero, pulling off a number of saves in his 88th and final appearance for his country as Luxembourg staved off defeat to their neighbours for the first time in 103 years.

