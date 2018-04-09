Aussies win bowls gold, Walsh breaks record

The Australian women’s lawn bowls fours team has claimed gold while New Zealand shot put athlete Tom Walsh set a new Commonwealth Games record.

Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Rebecca Van Asch and Natasha Scott did Australia proud at the Broadbeach Bowls Club, edging South Africa 18-16 for a memorable gold, ending a 12 year drought of bowls medals for the island nation.

In the men’s pairs, defending champions Alexander Marshall and Paul Foster of Scotland were upset by Welsh paring Marc Wyatt and Daniel Salmon. The Scots lead 5-1 before the Welshman came back to win 12-10.

Elsewhere, Tom Walsh turned heads with an astonishing Games record shot put of 22.45m – nearly a metre further than the previous record – during the qualifying rounds on Monday.

“I feel really good throwing 22.45m,” said the Kiwi.

“There are probably 10 guys in the world who have thrown that ever. So I feel pretty good.”

Finally, India upset favourites Singapore to clinch gold in the women’s team table tennis event at Oxenford Studios.

The turning point came when Kelly Sibley and Maria Tsaptsinos rallied form 4-8 down to win their match 11-9, after which India won the fourth game to win the title.