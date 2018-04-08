Records, medals for Sampson and Miller

Australia’s Dane Sampson claimed gold in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle while England’s Nick Miller broke the Commonwealth Games record in the men’s hammer throw.

Sampson was on point with his shooting, racking up 245.0 points to edge out Bangladeshi shooter Abdulla Hel Baki for the gold medal.

It was a special day for Sampson, as his points haul was also a Commonwealth Games record and his father, who was watching in the stands, is the chief range officer at the Belmont Shooting Centre where the event took place.

"I didn't know if it would be good enough,” said the Belmont local.

"It wasn't a good shot, and I just had to wait. This would be my greatest achievement, it's very special."

Meanwhile, Nick Miller would also break a Commonwealth Games record in the men’s hammer throw. It was a dominat performance from the Englishman, who pulled out all the stops in his fourth attempt to set a new record at 80.26m.

Australian Matt Denny would claim silver, managing 74.88m while Scotland’s Mark Dry would earn the bronze.

Elsewhere, India women’s hockey team shocked favourites England 2-1 in their pool match. It was dramatic upset, given India’s inexperienced squad. As such, their captain Rani was over the moon.

"This is the first time we beat England, so we are very happy," she said.

"Many in our team have not played against England before, so they all are excited. We deserved to win. It is awesome."