Azroy Hazal wins weightlifting gold for Malaysia

Malaysian weightlifter Azroy Hazal Wafie Izhar Ahmad has won Malaysia’s first gold medal on Day One of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 24-year-old Pahang native took the honours with a games record in the 56kg class at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre.

Azroy Hazal lifted 144kg in the clean and jerk plus 117kg in the snatch to break the record of 116kg set by his coach Amirul Hamizan Ibrahim in 2010.

His combined weight of 261kg helped secure the gold medal and break another record, the 260kg mark set by Amirul Hamizan in 2002 in Manchester.

In other games news, Malaysian swimmer Welson Sim made the final of the men’s 400m freestyle.

The 21-year-old, who clocked 3:51.78 to finish fourth in his heat at the Optus Aquatic Centre, is the first Malaysian to make a swimming final since Lim Keng Liat in 2002.

Thomas Hamer of England smashed his own world record to claim gold in the men’s S14 200m freestyle final.

The 19-year-old led all the way despite being only the fourth-fastest in qualifying, finishing in a time of 1:55.88 to beat his previous world record by three-tenths of a second.

Hamer was followed in by three Australians, with Liam Schluter and Daniel Fox claiming silver and bronze respectively, while Mitchell Kilduff narrowly missed out on a place on the podium.

Hosts Australia has retained their title in the women’s 4x100m freestyle with a world record in the final at the Optus Aquatics Centre.

The Australian team had three of the members who won gold in Glasgow four-years-ago, including sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell.

The quartet, which also included Shayna Jack and Emma McKeon, touched the wall in a time of 3:30.05 – a full six-tenths of a second faster than their own previous world record set at the Rio Olympics.

Canada finishing four seconds back in second place while the bronze medal went to England.