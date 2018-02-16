Muay Thai fighter pulls off crazy move

At this month’s Siam Warriors Superfights, Muay Thai fighter Robby Drought busted out a move no one was expecting.

Taking on Mark Frazer, Drought looked to be on the receiving end with his right leg grabbed and nowhere to go but down, but the fighter was able to turn the all into a powerful blow to the side of Frazer’s head instead.

Check this out:

Impressively, Fraser was able to continue after that – but only briefly, as Drought still won by technical knockout in the first round not long after.