Best of the Weekend: Jan 6-7

There was lots of on-court action as the men’s and women’s tennis tours got back underway following the end-of-year break, with a few surprising names in the winners’ enclosure. To find out who won what, join us as we round up the Best of the Weekend.

Dustin dominates in Hawaii

Dustin Johnson started 2018 like he means business on Sunday with a crushing eight-shot victory in the Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii.

And the first trophy of 2018 goes to … pic.twitter.com/ZgGhcklSvE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2018

Leading by two going into the final round, Johnson pulled away from the pack with a superb round of 65. The highlight of which was a monster 430-yard drive that finished inches short of the cup on the 12th hole.

Johnson was in ominous form and will be looking to continue that in the hope of making up for the disappointment of last year, when he entered Masters week in fine form only to miss out after suffering a freak pre-tournament injury.

Luckily, he may have already forgotten about it.

It appears DJ's short memory isn't just on the course. 😂 pic.twitter.com/K038HsQjhL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2018

But one thing’s for sure. There’ll be no descending the stairs in socks this year!

No FA Cup romance for Arsene’s defending champions

It was a typical weekend of FA Cup football in England, with the biggest shock coming in the city of Nottingham.

Holders Arsenal were eliminated at the first hurdle after a surprise defeat to Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Out-gunned!! 🔫🔫 The cup holders are out after conceding 4️⃣️ goals to Championship strugglers @NFFC. What next for @Arsenal ?https://t.co/x5Dc6fFnlr — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 8, 2018

Arsene Wenger watched from the stands as the Gunners’ second string were outfought by managerless Forest.

Arsenal weren’t the only Premier League team to struggle as Chelsea could only manage a 0-0 draw with Norwich.

See you at the Bridge! @NorwichCityFC will have another crack at @ChelseaFC after a 0️⃣️-0️⃣️ draw at Carrow Road. Can the Championship side pull it off?https://t.co/FpxJFmohbf — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 7, 2018

The rest of the big boys safely negotiated their passage through to round 4, although Burnley did give Manchester City a fright before normal order was resumed.

‘Saint’ Nick wraps up first Aussie title

The tennis calendar got underway last week ahead of the first grand slam of the year next week in Australia.

And it was an Aussie that made the first big impact of 2018 as ‘reformed’ bad boy Nick Kyrgios started the new year in the best possible fashion with victory at the Brisbane International.

Kyrgios was in top form as he swept aside America’s Ryan Harrison for his first ATP win on home soil.

No doubt that Kyrgios will be hoping to make it two wins on home soil when the action gets underway in Melbourne next week.

The other winners on the men’s tour were Gael Monfils, who defeated Andrey Rublev in straight sets in Qatar, and Gilles Simon, who took the honours at the Maharashtra Open after beating Kevin Anderson.

Elina earns her stripes

On the women’s tour, Elina Svitolina won the first tennis title of the year with a dominant win in the final at Brisbane.

Simona Halep was also a winner in China at the Shenzhen Open, while Julia Goerges upset Caroline Wozniacki in New Zealand, out hitting the Dane in the final of the ASB Classic.

It was the German’s third tournament win in a row after she closed out 2017 with titles in Russia and China and sees her head to Melbourne as a potential dark horse.

The final action in a packed week of tennis was in the Hopman Cup, which saw Switzerland claim the title.

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic took the honours with a 2-1 victory over Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber.

Another year, another trophy for Mr Federer!