Best of the Weekend: Oct 14-15

The big football story of the weekend was Borussia Dortmund’s fall from grace, while in England Chelsea and Arsenal also went down to surprise defeats. But it wasn’t all doom, gloom and defeats. Join us as we take a look at the Best of the Weekend.

Dortmund blow it in the Bundesliga

The gap at the top of the Bundesliga was narrowed to just two points at the weekend after previously unbeaten leaders Borussia Dortmund suffered a chastening defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig.

Leipzig’s win at Signal-Iduna Park was the first by visitors in two-and-a-half years and took them to within three points of leaders.

More ominous for the rest of the teams, however, was the performance of five-time reigning champions Bayern Munich, whose 5-0 hammering of SC Freiburg gave notice to their rivals that the Bavarians are already over their Carlo Ancelotti hangover.

That didn’t take long!

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, the Manchester City juggernaut continued on its seemingly unstoppable path. Pep Guardiola’s side were almost perfect as they demolished Stoke 7-2 at the Etihad.

Nearest rivals Manchester United suffered their first blip of the campaign, a 0-0 draw at Anfield as coach Jose Mourinho came under fire for his overly defensive approach, although as he likes to remind us he was missing several key players through injury.

A shock result saw a depleted Chelsea side go down 2-1 to bottom club Crystal Palace, while Arsenal suffered yet another blip with a last minute defeat to Watford, who are now up to fourth place.

Real vertigo territory for the Hornets!

Dovizioso outduels Marquez

Anyone who thought the MotoGP championship race would be over after this weekend was in for a shock as Andrea Dovizioso pulled off a stunning win over Marc Marquez in the wet at Motegi.

The Italian’s win means the gap in the title race is back down to just 11 points with three rounds remaining. You just can’t take your eyes off this race.

Federer hits Rafa for Shanghai six!

The career rivalry of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal saw it’s latest episode on Sunday in China when Federer got the best of Nadal to claim the Shanghai Masters.

The Swiss superstar needed just one hour and 13 minutes to wrap up a convincing 6-4, 6-3 win in China for his 94th career crown, his second title in Shanghai and his fourth straight win over the Spaniard.

The two rivals have both enjoyed a superb 2017, winning six titles each and now look set to battle it out over the next few weeks to see who finishes the year ranked world number one.

Simply amazing!

On the ladies tour, Maria Sharapova won her first title since her return to the game in April from a drugs ban.

1st win of 2nd career🎾@MariaSharapova has claimed her 1st trophy since she returned to tennis after her drug-ban>>https://t.co/QBuCOLHn6M pic.twitter.com/3XajUnl93m — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) October 15, 2017

Sharapova defeated Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets for career title no. 36 in her seventh event since her comeback.

#36 I will always remember you 🏆 pic.twitter.com/GEczLqGRRd — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) October 15, 2017

The weekend’s other winner was another Russian as Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated Australia’s Daria Gavrilova to claim the Hong Kong Open.

🏆🤤 Thanks guys for the support! #brutalthis1 Всем спасибо за поддержку! Title 11 ! 😬 pic.twitter.com/BHxkmAipqu — A. Pavlyuchenkova (@NastiaPav) October 15, 2017

Pavlyuchenkova overcame several rain delays to eventually claim the win after three sets and more than three hours out on court for her 11th career win.

Perez peerless in Malaysia

The PGA and LPGA Tours were both in Asia this week with the men in Malaysia and the women in Korea.

In Kuala Lumpur it was 41-year old American Pat Perez who came out on top, the PGA Tour veteran shooting a final round 69 to finish 24-under and seal a big four-shot win over second-placed Keegan Bradley.

It was Perez’s third PGA Tour win and second in a year, proving that some things do get better with age!

Thrice a PGA TOUR winner. 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/vC65bD7VNR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 15, 2017

Young gun!

In Korea, local player Jin Young-Ko kept her cool to win the KEB Hana Bank Championship, overcoming a poor start to beat world number two Park Sung-hyun by two strokes.

Young triumph Jin Young Ko 🇰🇷 held off World No. 2 Sung Hyun Park to clinch her first @LPGA victory by 2 shots >> https://t.co/W7vFEt3tqk pic.twitter.com/Okvsoiln8Q — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) October 15, 2017

It was the 22-year old’s 10th career win in just four years since turning pro.

In Europe, Tyrrell Hatton continued where he left off last week with another win at the Italian Open.

After winning last week’s Dunhill Championship for his second European Tour win, Hatton wasted no time in claiming his third, coming home in just 30 shots to seal the win with a birdie on the final hole.

October 8th: Win in Scotland 🏆

October 14th: Turn 26 🎂

October 15th: Win in Italy 🏆 Have a week @TyrrellHatton! pic.twitter.com/ivN17Mbevi — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 15, 2017

What a great way to celebrate your birthday!