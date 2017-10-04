Malaysian diving rocked by double blow

Malaysia’s SEA Games winning diving team were rocked by two scandals on Tuesday when it was revealed that one of the athletes had failed a drugs test, while police said a national team coach had been arrested over an alleged rape.

First came news that a female gold medallist from team Malaysia was one of three athletes who failed doping tests at the recent games, held in Kuala Lumpur.

Dr S. S. Cheema, the SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) medical and anti-doping committee head, said traces of banned substances were found in ‘A’ samples in tests performed by the WADA-accredited lab in India.

“We have received the reports from the lab in New Delhi about a fortnight ago which confirmed the presence of the banned substance from three athletes who took part in the KL 2017,” he said.

“However, we cannot jump to a conclusion by saying all three are guilty until a thorough investigation is carried out by the respective parties.”

‘B’ samples will now be tested to confirm any positive results.

Cheong Jun Hoong, the first Malaysian diver to win a world title, two-time Olympic medallist Pandelela Rinong, Ng Yan Yee, Leong Mun Yee, Traisy Vivien Tukiet, Nur Dhabitah Sabri, and Jasmine Lai all won gold medals at the Games as Malaysia swept all 13 diving golds.

Also on Tuesday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Amar Singh Ishar Singh said a 35-year-old male coach had been detained over an alleged sexual assault.

He said the alleged rape occurred on Sept 26 at the National Sports Complex in Bukit Jalil.

“The victim lodged a police report on Sunday,” Amar Singh said in a statement, adding that the suspect would be remanded for five days to facilitate investigations.

Local reports said that the coach is a Chinese national married to a Malaysian and had been working in Malaysian diving for more than five years.

Police said the suspect was arrested after a report was lodged on Sunday and they would be held for five days as investigations were carried out.