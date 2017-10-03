5 beer sports that you need to try

If you thought that beer yoga is the only beer sports out there, well you are wrong.

Traditionally, Oktoberfest, the annual German beer festival, is a celebration of all things beer. But the Bavarians do not cover everything.

If you ask us, no (beer) celebration is complete with stretching a few limbs and muscles. And nothing gets the blood flowing like a little sports.

Now before you even think the words “beer yoga”, the field of beer sports has been around for far longer than millennials.

The two Berlin-based beer yoga inventors are not the first to realise that beer and physical activity is a match made in heaven. And the science seems to back them up!

In a study conducted by Griffith University in Australia, sports nutritionist Ben Desbrow and his colleagues found that LOW alcohol beer (2.3 percent and below) with added salt actually hydrates the body as well as sports drinks. Yeah Science!

via GIPHY

So as you raise your ice-cold pint for a toast this month, why not get off your high bar stool and get down and dirty with these beer sports?

Beer Mile

Running is a sport that is almost as old as our species – and the most basic form of exercise. So it seemed only natural that this was the first form of beer sports.

In Wales, the annual Real Ale Ramble is a two-day countryside marathon where beer is given out to participants instead of water.

Whereas in Canada, they have the beer mile – a race that combines drinking beer and running a mile. The sport, started in 1989, featured disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong in 2014. He dropped out of after the second lap.

In Asia, we have the Run for Beer event that is happening in Singapore on 24 Nov. The catch; participants will only be drinking their complimentary beers after the 3.2km city race.

Kastenlauf (Beer crate running)

If beer running proves to be too easy for you, then why don’t you turn things up to eleven?

Popular in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the unusual sport of beer crate running requires teams of two to carry a beer crate over 10km.

The entire beer crate must be consumed before crossing the finish line.

via GIPHY

Beer Cycling

A staple event of the annual Mid Wales Beer Festival, the Real Ale Wobble is a two-day bike race in which cyclists hydrate themselves with beer.

The off-road race route sees participants cycling around the picturesque Welsh mountains.

Beer Yoga

The beer sports of the moment; beer yoga was founded by two Berlin-based yoga teachers with a love for beer.

Combining yoga philosophies and the pleasure of beer drinking, Emily and Jhula pioneered a workout which incorporates the humble beer bottle as a prop.

And contrary to what people think, participants are only allowed moderate sips after completing each yoga pose. After all, beer yoga is ultimately designed to help people reach their highest level of consciousness.

Drunk Football

Every football fan’s dream comes true; drunk football is exactly how it sounds. It follows the exact same rules as a normal football game, but all players start with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 1.0 before the match kicks off.

The intoxicated players have to maintain their BAC level throughout the match – even when they score a goal. If the scorer’s BAC level dip below 1.0, the goal is disallowed and the player has to drink to get his BAC level up.

We don’t know about you, but even Messi and Ronaldo would struggle in this beautiful game.

via GIPHY