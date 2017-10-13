Sport’s biggest brats

This week, Nick Kyrgios forfeited a match because he disagreed with the umpiring and wasn’t happy with the behaviour of the crowd. He inspired me to compile a list of sports biggest brats. So here it goes. Thanks Nick.

Sport is a beautiful thing. For the most part, it brings out the best in people. Passion. Selflessness. Commitment. And so the list goes on.

However, in some cases, it has the reverse effect.

Below are some great sportsmen but also some chaps you wouldn’t want to share a beer with.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Not sure where to start here. There are many places where we could go.

There are no words to describe this guy’s footballing talents. No words.

His greatness is undoubtedly linked to his selfishness though. Real Madrid fans love and dislike him in equal measure.

I know Ronaldo fits here because of how he reacts when someone else other than him scores a goal. Disinterested.

Andy Murray

Brilliant tennis player. More hard work and dedication than sheer talent and grace. But my word, it’s tough watching this guy go about his business.

I harboured hopes that the birth of his daughter would change his on-court tendencies. But it hasn’t.

Murray remains a petulant, immature, bad tempered and unreasonable athlete.

My worst is when he goes at his box after hitting an unforced error. It’s your fault mate, the racquet is in your hands.

Sebastian Vettel

Formula One is fun. That television viewers can listen to team interactions on the radio only enhances the entertainment factor. That said, listening to Vettel is often enough to ruin my Sunday.

Take, for example, his recent outburst over the radio at Max Verstappen at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The pair were engaged in a tussle for third place towards the end of the race when Verstappen, under pressure, ran wide. The young Red Bull driver re-emerged on the road ahead of Vettel but refused to surrender the place to the Ferrari, much to Vettel’s disgust. “He’s a c***,” Vettel announced over the radio.

The four-time world champion’s temper tantrum did not end there, though. Still revved up, Vettel proceeded to give the FIA’s race director Charlie Whiting both barrels when a penalty was not immediately awarded to Verstappen. “Here is a message for Charlie,” Vettel said. “F*** off! F*** off!”

Classy.

Tiger Woods

Arguably the best golfer ever to play the game. His former coach Hank Haney, describes a warm-up drill Woods used to do where he would hit nine different shapes and trajectories perfectly with each club as nothing short of mastery.

A always though, with the good comes the bad. Woods is unfortunately as famous for his 79 PGA tour victories, 40 European Tour trophies and 14 major triumphs as he is for his extramarital affairs and on-course misconduct.

Lets not get into the former, but the GOAT spitting on greens tells a tale.

Neymar

In football, they don’t come much better than Neymar.

As good is he though (he’s really good), he’s a lot of work.

The Brazilian superstar left Barcelona because he wasn’t happy living in the shadow of Lionel Messi (the GOAT).

Upon on arrival at PSG he caused a storm.

Despite scoring eight goals from eight appearances, his spat with Edinson Cavani has made the headlines.

The pair were involved in an on-field dispute over set piece duties during PSG’s 2-0 victory over Lyon last month.

The final outcome? Neymar unfollowed his teammate on Instagram. Have you ever?