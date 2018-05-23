Aung La N Sang to defend ONE title against Hasegawa

ONE Championship’s Aung La N Sang is set to defend his middleweight title against Ken Hasegawa on June 29.

Nicknamed “The Burmese Python”, two-division world champion Aung La N Sang was originally supposed to face top middleweight contender Leandro Ataides at the ONE: Spirit of a Warrior show taking place in Yangon, Myanmar.

However, Ataides has yet to recover from his gruelling defeat of former world champion Vitaly Bigdash in May!

As a result, ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion Aung La N Sang will take on Japanese veteran Ken Hasegawa instead. Hasegawa, who previously fought in Japanese promotions such as Deep and Rizin Fighting Federation, boast an impressive professional record of 16-2-1.

33-year-old Aung La N Sang, who is Myanmar’s first-ever world champion, is under no illusions about the task at hand. Despite that, the Burmese Python is confident that he will dispatch his seasoned opponent.

“He (Hasegawa) will be a tough opponent. His grappling is top-notch, and he has heavy hands. Although he is a tall order as I defend my middleweight title for the very first time, I am still determined to emerge victorious.”

“I adapt to every situation. Whether he comes out strong, or whether he comes out slow, I will adjust to every situation, and make sure I win every exchange,” declared Aung La N Sang.

The Burmese MMA hero, who is determined to do his country proud once more, promised an emphatic ending to his first title defence.

“I want to add another laurel to my growing résumé as martial artist and earn a sweet victory for my country.”