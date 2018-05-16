ONE champ Martin Nguyen to bring Midas touch in Singapore

ONE champion Martin Nguyen ready to bring back winning Midas touch back at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams.

Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen, the first ONE Championship athlete to hold two world titles (featherweight and lightweight) simultaneously, is desperate to protect his MMA legacy in Singapore on May 18.

“I am looking forward to defending my legacy. I want to stay as active as possible, and I am excited for this fight,” Nguyen declared.

The 29-year-old Vietnamese-Australia, who will be defending his featherweight crown against a familiar opponent in the form of Christian “The Warrior” Lee. The pair have faced every other before in 2016, with Nguyen handing the 19-year-old his first defeat via a modified guillotine choke in the first round.

Since then, Lee, who is the sibling of ONE Women’s Atomweight champ Angela Lee, has gone on a four-match winning streak with his “Terminator Guillotine”.

But Nguyen, who lost to Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes in late March in a failed bid to land the ONE Lightweight World Championship, has moved on from the razor-thin split decision loss.

“It was razor-thin. I just have to accept that on that day, the judges gave the victory to him. I have moved forward already,” he shared.

“It’s a process that I have to digest in order to grow in this evolving sport. I was not injured after the fight against Bibiano. I did not have any broken bones. I was fine and fresh. That says a lot about me,” he stated.

Gunning for his first win of 2018, Nguyen is determined to bring his title-winning form from last year and stop his young Singaporean upstart opponent Lee.

“I don’t think it will go the distance, no… Obviously I’d like to put him to sleep again, but you never know.”

“I’ll leave everything in God’s hands. We’re both coming for the finish and we’re both rapid fighters where we gun for every opportunity. Come Friday night, it will be a matter of who capitalises on the first mistake.”

Whatever the outcome at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams, Nguyen is definitely ready to exercise his Midas touch to prove that he is the better warrior once and for all!