Angela and Christian Lee eager to shine at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams

ONE Championship fighters Angela and Christian Lee were present at Monday’s press event and outlined their goals for the upcoming Singapore show.

Asian mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, ONE Championship held a press conference at the Marina Bay Sands ahead of their May 18 show. The event was attended by Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong alongside ONE athletes Angela and Christian Lee, Mei Yamaguchi, Martin Nguyen, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Sergio Wielzen and Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex.

Taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the main draw, and bout, of the ONE: Unstoppable Dreams show will see reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee take on Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi in a highly-anticipated title rematch.

21-year-old Lee, who was originally supposed to face Yamaguchi last November but rescheduled because of a serious car accident, is chomping at the bit to retain her title.

“I am excited to put in the best performance of my life and remind the world who I am as a fighter, as a martial artist, and as a world champion. I have missed the competition, the lights, the spectacle, and everything that comes with it. I live for this.” said the champion.

In the other high-profile match, rising star Christian Lee will be challenging ONE Featherweight & Lightweight World Champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen for the featherweight gold.

19-year-old Lee will be looking to inflict revenge on Nguyen, the only opponent who has defeated him, as he strives to build on a four-match winning streak.

He said: “All my life, all the hard work I have put into training, all the fights, they have all led me to this moment right here. I have waited long enough for this title shot, and I am prepared to leave it all inside the cage this Friday night. I have learned and improved a lot since our last match. Things will end differently this time around.”

The Lee siblings are aiming to become the first brother-sister world champions in the history of the sport.

Also at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams, Muay Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao faces Dutch fighter Sergio Wielzen for the inaugural ONE Super Series Muay Thai Flyweight World Championship while former WBC Super Welterweight Muay Thai World Champion Yodsanklai will square off with Chris Ngimbi in his ONE Super Series debut in Singapore.

Photo Credit: ONE Championship