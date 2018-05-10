ONE Championship announced the appointment of Singapore Olympian Joseph Schooling as their exclusive ambassador.

22-year-old swimmer Schooling, who defeated his idol and legend Michael Phelps in the 2016 games in Rio, was his country’s first Olympic gold medalist. The world record holder for the 1oom butterfly will be tasked with supporting his favourite ONE Championship athletes on social media and in person if his schedule permits.

“I have always identified with the values of ONE Championship, and I think that is an important factor to any partnership. I have always had a great time at their events, so as Ambassador of ONE Championship, I am looking forward to sharing the positive values of ONE Championship to everyone.”

Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong added, “I am pleased to announce that ONE Championship has just named beloved Singaporean sports hero Joseph Schooling our Ambassador. Joseph is a tremendous athlete, and a wonderful young man who embodies the true values of ONE Championship. He is the perfect example of how, with hard work and dedication, we can achieve many great things. I am very proud of this young man for what he has accomplished at such a young age, and happy for him to be a part of the growing ONE Championship family.”

The appointment of Schooling comes ahead of their upcoming May 18 Singapore show ONE: Unstoppable Dreams which sees reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela ‘Unstoppable’ Lee defending her title against veteran Japanese fighter Mei ‘V.V’ Yamaguichi.

In the other co-main event, Australia’s Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen will be putting his ONE Featherweight title on the line as he squares off with top contender, Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee.