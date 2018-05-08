ONE Warrior Series announces Thai recruitment drive

Asian mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion ONE Championship have announced a recruitment drive at Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket, Thailand on May 21 for the second season of the ONE Warrior Series.

ONE Warrior Series is a half-an-hour talent search travel series. The show aims to discover new martial arts talent across Asia, providing promising young athletes with the platform to unleash their martial arts greatness.

Franklin, who serves as the show’s host, travels across the Asian continent with co-host Jonathan Fong, searching for talent while experiencing local cultures and testing their boundaries. Deserving prospects are rewarded with a USD$100,000 contract with ONE Championship.

Rich Franklin, CEO of ONE Warrior Series, stated: “In the second season of Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series, Jonathan and I decided to not only hold tryouts, but to also travel to local schools scouting any talent that stands out. We will leave no stone unturned, as we will travel throughout Indonesia and Malaysia, stopping in Bali and Kota Kinabalu to name a couple. We will also stop in Labuan, Brunei, Phuket, Yangon and Baguio, before we head back to South Korea, Japan and China in North Asia.”

Jonathan Fong, director and co-host of ONE Warrior Series, stated: “After recruiting a talented roster in our pilot season, Rich and I realised that not all the best martial artists necessarily come from the largest and busiest cities. Many of them train in solace, free from other pursuits to be able to chase their dreams with minimal distractions. There are gems scattered across Asia and we intend to find them.”

Season one of Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series concluded earlier this year. Three prospects were awarded ONE Championship contracts worth USD$100,000, namely Rockie Bactol of the Philippines, and South Korean martial artists Woonkyum Kim and Daesong Park.

In addition, a fourth ONE Warrior Series entrant, Akihiro Fujisawa, was promoted straight into a ONE Championship contract during filming of the first season. He made his promotional debut at ONE: Heroes of Honor in Manila last April, defeating Kaji Ebin via technical knockout, earning him the first tranche of the six-figure contract.