Angela and Christian Lee aim to become first sibling world champions

FOX Sports Asia sizes up ONE Championship fighters Angela and Christian Lee’s groundbreaking bid to become the first brother-sister MMA champions.

When ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee steps through the doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will be doing so with her younger brother Christian by her side. The two siblings are martial artists under the ONE Championship banner, with Christian competing as a featherweight in the men’s category and Angela the atomweight champion in the women’s category.

The Lee siblings, guided by their trainer and father Ken with the support of mother Jewelz, have effected a reign of dominance since joining ONE Championship. For the past few years, Angela has dominated her division, while Christian has been widely considered a legitimate threat to the featherweight throne.

More importantly, the two have the chance to become the first brother-sister world champions in the history of the sport when they both appear at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams.

There are only a handful of notable sibling combinations in the world of martial arts, and none have been good enough to become side-by-side world champions. But come May 18, Angela and Christian will not only aim to be known as the best in their respective classes, but also to make history.

Angela will be making the third defense of her atomweight title against familiar foe Mei Yamaguchi of Japan, while Christian challenges two-division world champion Martin Nguyen of Australia on the same card.

Angela have faced Yamaguchi before when the two competed for the inaugural women’s atomweight title in 2016. Angela won by unanimous decision, but had to survive a knockdown before making it to the end of the match.

Christian, on the other hand, was put to sleep by Nguyen back in August 2016 care of a guillotine choke – the only loss in his career. Since then, he has rallied to win four straight. All nine of Christian’s career wins have come by finish, making him one of the hottest rising stars in the promotion.

Nguyen, who is the reigning ONE Featherweight & Lightweight World Champion, will be putting his featherweight title on the line against Christian.

The two siblings have monumental tasks laid in front of them, but if they can overcome their obstacles, they will become the first brother-sister combo to ever become martial arts world champions at the same time. That is a huge feat and one that will send shockwaves throughout the region.