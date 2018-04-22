Kevin Belingon silences Andrew Leone in ONE: Heroes of Honor

Kevin Belingon defeated Andrew Leone in ONE: Heroes of Honor main event held in Manila on Friday.

In the main event of the evening, Kevin ‘The Silencer’ Belingon chalked up another impressive win after defeating American Andrew Leone by technical knockout.

The Baguio City native, who put on an impressive striking display, was relentless from the get-go, forcing Leone to go on the defensive.

But Belingon settled matters in the second round, sending the US combatant to the ground with a spinning side kick before unloading a volley of strikes to earn the victory.

In the other co-main event, kickboxer Giorgio ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan won his ONE Championship debut match against ‘Smoking’ Jo Nattaawut as part of the newly-launched ONE Super Series.

Petrosyan, who claimed a unanimous decision win, outworked the former Lion Fight World Champion with his precise punch combinations and pinpoint kicks.

World Champion Giorgio Petrosyan stepped into the ONE ring and put on a striking clinic befitting his legendary status, scoring a dominant unanimous decision victory. #HeroesOfHonor #Manila #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/laJ91JOnI1 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) April 20, 2018

In the night’s other results, former ONE Featherweight World Champion Honorio ‘The Rock’ Banario dispatched Adrian Pang after three rounds.

While legendary Thai Muay Thai fighter Nong-O Gaiyanghadao marked his ONE debut with a unanimous decision win againt two-time WBC Muay Thai World Champion Frenchman Fabio Pinca.