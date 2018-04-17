Belingon, Leone ready for battle in ONE: Heroes of Honor in Manila

Kevin Belingon and Andrew Leone headlined a star-studded press conference to promote the ONE: Heroes of Honor at the City of Dreams in Manila on Tuesday.

ONE Championship are back in Manila for its second of four shows in 2018, with the highly-anticipated ONE: HEROES OF HONOR event that is set for Friday, April 20 at the Mall of Asia arena.

Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was present along with some of the top fighters like Belingon, Leone, global kickboxing star Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan and his opponent Jo Nattawut.

The main event will be Belingon’s fight against local favourite Belingon who hails from Baguio City in the Philippines. This fight has huge implications as the winner will seek a rematch against reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes.

“I know Leone is a tough opponent, and I need to be at my best to win. It’s going to be one of my biggest matches to date,” said Belingon. “I am very thankful to ONE Championship for allowing me to be a part of this historic event. I can’t leave anything to chance. I have to give another great performance. Beating Leone would be the next step to the title.”

His opponent Leone is aware of the high stakes in this fight and the American is not taking things lightly.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me. I can’t wait to go up there and show what I can do, to perform to the best of my ability,” said Leone. “Belingon is a tough guy. He’s a hard puncher and he has power. But I’m not worried about his striking. I’ve faced tough guys before. All I can say is that I’ll be ready.”

Another major highlight of this Friday’s event will be the world premiere of the ONE Super Series, which will feature some of the world’s top striking experts like Petrosyan and Nattawut.

“Aside from the many great bouts this Friday night, what I’m most excited about is the launch of ONE Super Series. ONE Championship is the only global player to encompass all styles of martial arts,” said Sityodtong. “We have the best in all styles going up against each other. That’s definitely something to look forward to.”

ONE CEO Sityodtong also made known the upcoming surprises that fans can come to expect in the coming months, including the launch of ONE Championship’s new mobile app.

“The new ONE Championship mobile app is a true game changer in the world of martial arts,” said Sityodtong. “Soon, fans will have access to all our blockbuster live events and complete library of Hi-Definition content in the palm of their hands, all for free, and you can watch from anywhere in the world. It’s going to take ONE Championship to the next level.”

Also in attendance at the press conference were main card competitors Honorio “The Rock” Banario of Team Lakay, opponent Adrian “The Hunter” Pang of Australia, as well as various ONE Championship athletes who mixed in with the crowd and participated in the festivities.