ONE Championship to continue domination with ONE Super Series in Manila

ONE: Heroes of Honor will take center stage in Manila, Philippines this Friday along with the premiere of the highly-anticipated ONE Super Series.

The team from ONE Championship are used to creating history and this Friday’s ONE: HEROES OF HONOR at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines will be no different.

The second of four shows to be held in Philippines this year, fans are in for another spectacle, with a few brand-new initiatives.

First up will be the premiere of the ONE Super Series, a new format that aims to pit the world’s greatest martial arts artists in a battle for supremacy.

Only difference is that this revolves around the striking discipline where martial arts exponents from different backgrounds like Muay Thai, kickboxing, karate, taekwondo, Kung Fu, wushi, sand,a silat, lethwei and more will compete on equal standings.

Some of the world’s top striking stars will be on show including Muay Thai world champions Petchboonchu FA Group, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Yodsaenklai Fairtex, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Singtongnoi Por Telakun, Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Sagetdao Petpayathai, Kwankhao Mor. Rattanabandit, Yodcherry Sityodtong.

Joining them will be internationally renowned world champions Giorgio Petrosyan, Fabio Pinca, Alain Ngalani, Regian Eersel, Sergej Maslobojev among others.

Together with the brand new ONE Super Series will be the debut of a ONE Championship five-rope ring – with a dimension of 24 feet by 24 feet, surrounded by five ropes in bright white, a light gray ring canvas, all typical colours of the famed ONE cage.

With the ONE Championship traditionally holding its bouts inside the ONE cage, the introduction of the new ring brings a whole new dynamism to the competition.

The five-rope ring will be used for ONE’s Global Rules Set bouts, and depending on the event and the city, the promotion will alternate between the cage and ring as it deems fit.

But like any other fight card, the ones that matter most will be the fighters in the ring. Come Friday, Manila will witness some of the best local ‘martial arts superheroes’ from members of Team Lakay of Baguio City.

Led by Philippine martial arts pioneer coach Mark Sangiao, Team Lakay boasts of ONE Championship superstars such as former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang, former ONE Featherweight World Champion Honorio “The Rock” Banario and current ONE Interim Flyweight World Champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio.

One of the team’s veterans, Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, is on a four-bout winning streak and will be competing in the main event of ONE: HEROES OF HONOR opposite the United States’ Andrew Leone.

Belingon is widely-considered one of the top bantamweights in the promotion today, and if he can beat Leone, he could be coming closer to a much-sought after rematch with reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes.

So for everyone who has been waiting with bated breath for fight night to arrive, we are just three sleeps away from ONE: HEROES OF HONOR. Almost there folks!