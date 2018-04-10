ONE Championship credits upholding Asian values for global success

FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at how Asian values have contributed to Asia’s premier martial arts promotion ONE Championship’s global success.

When Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong came up with the idea for ONE Championship, he envisioned all of Asia comprised of over four billion people united under a single sport.

ONE Championship has achieved tremendous success since its inception in 2011, by hosting bouts across all styles of martial arts such as Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Karate, Kung Fu, Mixed Martial Arts, Silat, Sanda, Lethwei, Tae Kwon Do, Submission Grappling, and more.

Sityodtong attributes the promotion’s success by adhering to the values that made the continent, comprising of some of the best known martial arts stars like Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Jet Li, such a unique culture.

“The lessons of martial arts, the gifts of martial arts are so precious that I really believe it’s the greatest platform to unleash human potential,” he said. “The DNA of ONE Championship is martial arts, the home of martial arts in Asia with Asian values run by a martial artist. “

“And the reality is since day one, ONE Championship has always been about that. We’ve always been about celebrating and uniting the continent with what we are best at – martial arts and their values,” Sityodtong added.

Sityodtong often refers to the values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, and discipline as the foundation of martial arts in Asia.

“Sports superstars have a unique impact on society. They ignite hope, inspiring fans to be all that they can be through hard work and dedication. Much like the effect Michael Jordan has had on basketball, martial arts has its own superheroes,” he stated.

“ONE Championship focuses particularly on building local martial arts stars — individuals who came from the same backyard, who experienced the same hardships and trials in everyday life as the very fans who idolize them. By concentrating on building these superheroes, ONE Championship has positioned a product that resonates with the Asian people,” Sityodtong further explained.

According to Sityodtong, part of the reason that ONE Championship has grown so quickly is because the organisation is true to its core.

“I’ve been doing 30 years of martial arts for my entire life. I am a true martial artist thick and thin, and I believe in martial arts’ values and the cultures and everything it taught me, the humility, the courage, the honor, the respect; these are part of the fabric of Asian society,” he maintained.

“That’s what we want to celebrate. We want to celebrate that never in history have we had a platform that unifies four billion people to celebrate Asian heroes who exemplify Asian values until today,”

“We’ve been working hard. This is the first time in the history of sports in Asia that you are seeing an Asian-based sport property exporting its content worldwide and the rest of the world wants to watch it.

“When you talk about martial arts, Asia is the home of martial arts. It has been the home of martial arts for the last 5,000 years. We live, breathe and understand it. We understand the philosophy of it, the spirit of it,” he pointed out.

As martial arts continues to grow worldwide, Sityodtong’s vision in further cultivating ONE Championship as a household name in Asia is sky’s the limit.

“Our vision is to become a part of everyday life for everyone in Asia. I envision a world where everyone in Asia will tune into our events every weekend. There is no reason why it should not happen because Asia has always been the home of martial arts,” he added.

Sityodtong knows that it will not be a smooth path to fulfill the vision for his beloved ONE Championship, but he is welcoming all the challenges with open arms.

“We didn’t bring martial arts to Asia. Martial arts was already here, it was just waiting to be put on a global stage and that’s what we did. If you’re looking for someone to thank for raising up the sport in the region, thank all the people in history that brought you all the great, ancient martial arts that make up the sport today,” he concluded.

Photo Credit: Chatri Sityodtong Facebook