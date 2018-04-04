Siblings Christian and Angela Lee aim for ONE Championship gold

ONE Championship announces additional title bouts for ONE: Unstoppable Dreams show on May 18 in Singapore.

Christian Lee, who boasts a 9-1 win-loss record, will be taking on featherweight titleholder Martin Nguyen for a chance to write himself into the history books as the youngest world champion ever.

The 19-year-old, who is the younger brother of ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee, is on a four-bout winning streak and recently defeated Japanese veteran Kazunori Yokota via a second-round guillotine choke.

Also on the card, debutants Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Sergio Wielzen are scheduled to duke it out for the chance to be crowned the inaugural ONE Super Series Muay Thai Flyweight World Champion.

The 34-year-old Sam-A, who is a multiple-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion, will be looking to avoid being knocked out by the diminutive Wielzen who is known for his explosive strikes.

In the show’s main event, Angela Lee will be defending her Women’s Atomweight belt against Mei Yamaguchi.

Veteran Shinya Aoki faces 26-year-old Russian Rasul Yakhyaev, while Indonesian bantamweight “The Terminator” Sunoto squares off with the Philippines’ Roel Rosauro in the other matches.

ONE: Unstoppable Dreams is scheduled to take place on May 18 in Singapore.