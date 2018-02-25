Winter Olympics Final Day: OAR clinch Olympic ice hockey gold

The Olympic athletes from Russia team scored an overtime winner to beat Germany 4-3 in the Winter Olympics men’s ice hockey gold medal.

On the final day of this year’s Games in Pyeongchang, 20-year-old Kirill Kaprizov scored the golden goal winner with just over 10 minutes of overtime remaining.

It was a dramatic finale to a dramatic competition that had already seen the shock elimination of hockey powerhouses Canada and the USA.

The Russian athletes had only managed to force overtime after scoring an equaliser with 56 seconds left to tie it at 3-3.

The win gave OAR their second gold of the Pyeongchang Games and 17th medal overall.

Vyacheslav Voinov had given OAR the lead in the first period before Felix Schutz drew Germany level.

In the second period, Nikita Gusev put OAR 2-1 in front with seven minutes left, only for Germany to equalise through Dominik Kahun just 10 seconds later.

Jonas Muller made it 3-2 for Germany with three minutes to go, but OAR would ensure the match continued when Gusev stepped up again to score inside the final minute of normal time – setting the stage for Kaprizov’s dramatic overtime winner.

Sweden defeat South Korea in women’s curling

The women’s curling Winter Olympic title went to Sweden after they completed a comprehensive 8-3 win over South Korea.

It is the third Olympic gold medal in the event for the Swedes, who had to settle for silver in Sochi four years ago.

They previously won in 2006 and 2010.

The South Korean team’s silver earned the hosts their first Olympic curling medal, although they were unable to replicate the kind of form that had seen them win eight matches in a row.

The sport has risen to prominence in South Korea recently thanks to the achievements of the so-called Garlic Girls’, a team of school friends who all come from a small garlic-growing region.

Germany win four-man bobsleigh gold

The German sled, piloted by Francesco Friedrich, cruised to victory in the Winter Olympic four-man bobsleigh on Sunday.

A half a second behind them, there was a tie for second place, as South Korea and the second German crew shared second.

Friedrich’s gold follows his victory in the two-man event, making him only the second man to win in both disciplines in the past 30 years.

Bjorgen claims 15th Cross-country skiing medal

Fittingly, this year’s Games finished with the most successful Winter Olympian of them all – Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjorgen.

Bjorgen claimed her eighth Olympic gold with victory in the Ladies’ 30km mass start classic.

Bjorgen has now won 15 Olympic medal in total – eight golds, four silver and three bronze – in a glittering career.