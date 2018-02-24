Pyeongchang 2018: Ledecka makes history

Ester Ledecka made Winter Olympic history when she claimed her second gold medal of the event in the Women’s Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom on Saturday.

The Czech athlete – who also picked up gold in Alpine skiing – becomes the first athlete ever to win both those events at a Winter Olympic Games.

Ledecka won the Super G by just 0.01 seconds last Saturday despite making two errors at the bottom of the course, stunning the skiing world in the process.

Now, the 22-year-old has doubled her medal tally with a superb run at the Phoenix Snow Park, beating Selina Yoerg of Germany, while fellow countryman and Winter Games debutante Romona Hofmeister claimed bronze,

Elsewhere, Canada’s Sebastien Toutant won gold in the Men’s Snowboard Big Air at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. Toutant earned scores of 89.50 and 84.75 in his best two runs, enough to edge American Kyle Mack.

“A couple of months ago I couldn't even snowboard so it definitely feels great that I'm able to ride at my best and to put the tricks down,” said Toutant.

"I've always been saying, ‘If you're not first, you're last…’"