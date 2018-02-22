Winter Olympics Day 13: USA end Canada hockey dominance

The United States ended Canada’s 16-year hold on ice hockey gold as their women’s team won the final 3-2 in a sudden-death shootout.

The scores were level at 2-2 after five penalty shots each, but USA’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored past Shannon Szabados to give the Americans the lead, before Maddie Rooney saved Meghan Agosta’s shot.

The game had finished 2-2 after overtime.

Canada won gold at the previous four Olympics, including victories over USA in the 2002, 2010 and 2014 finals.

Vonn misses out in Olympic swansong

Lindsey Vonn failed to finish her final Olympic race as the women’s alpine combined gold medal went to Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin.

American Vonn had the fastest downhill time but did not complete her slalom run, bringing her 17-year Olympic career to a disappointing close.

Instead it was Gisin who won in a time of two minutes 20.90 seconds, with American Mikaela Shiffrin taking silver and Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener bronze.

Women’s big air gold for Austria

Austria’s Anna Gasser saved the best for last as the snatched Winter Olympic gold from Jamie Anderson in the women’s big air.

Gasser posted 96.00 on her final run in Pyeongchang to relegate American Jamie Anderson to the silver medal position.

New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, 16, took third.

Big air was making its debut in South Korea, making Gasser became the inaugural Olympic champion.

Wise defends ski halfpipe crown

American freestyle skier David Wise held firm to defend his Winter Olympic ski halfpipe title.

The 27-year-old could not produce a score from his first two runs, but scored 97.20 from his final run to leave his rivals trailing in his wake.

Compatriot Alex Ferreira finished second with a 96.40, followed by Kiwi Nico Porteous in third with 94.80.

The two medals earned by New Zealanders Sadowski-Synnott and Porteous on Day 13 marks only the second and third medals the nation has ever won at the Winter Games.