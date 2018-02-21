PyeongChang 2018: Norway shine on the slopes

Norway continued their dominance in PyeongChang when they claimed gold in the Men’s Team Sprint Free final on Wednesday.

Duo Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo teamed up to ski to the nations 12th gold at the Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre.

It was Swedish pairing Marcus Hellner and Calle Halfvarsson that set the pace early. But Sundby and Klaebo set up the victory by attacking on the second loop of the course, winning their second gold in the event after coming first in Vancouver in 2010.

Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) representatives Denis Spotsov and Alexander Bolshunov were second by 1.71 seconds, while France held off Sweden for bronze.

Norway remain on the top of the medals table with 12 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze, followed by Germany and Canada.

Elsewhere, the Finnish women’s Ice Hockey team won bronze in the third place play-off at the Gangneung Hockey Centre. The Finnish went 2-0 up quickly, but the OAR team hit back via Olga Sosina to make it 2-1.

Finland restored the two goal lead in the second period, but OAR pulled another back with 14 minute remaining. The Finnish managed to hold on for the reminder of the time for a medal.

Meanwhile, back on the slopes, Team USA pair Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall upset favourites Norway to ski to gold in the Women’s Cross-Country.

The pair crossed the line just 19 hundredths of a second ahead of Sweden's Charlotte Kalla and Stina Nilsson, while Norway had to settle for bronze three seconds later.