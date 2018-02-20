Pyeongchang 2018: Ice dance record set

Canadian figure skating pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir claimed gold and broke their own world record in the process in PyeongChang on Tuesday.

The duo skated to a couple tracks from the musical Moulin Rouge, with the crowd enjoying their final routine, virtually on their feet at its completion.

French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron were in the pound seats before Virtue and Moir took to the ice, but the the Canadian set a world record combined score of 206.07 to take the honours.

Olympic ice dance champions 🥇

World record in short dance 🙌

Opening Ceremony flag bearers🇨🇦 Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir make their last dance one to remember at #PyeongChang2018. Golden details 👉 https://t.co/1l5GPgTbs6 #TeamCanada | #TessaAndScott pic.twitter.com/7nlTpDOuSI — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 20, 2018

"I am thrilled with this competition," said Virtue afterwards, who also won gold with Moir at Sochi in 2014.

"That performance was really special and truly memorable. We are so grateful to our team for having prepared us for this. We are taking in every single moment.”

American couple Alex and Maia Shibutani would take the bronze medal with a score of 192.59.

Elsewhere, in Short Track Speed Skating, the South Korean women’s 3000m relay team wonthe nation’s fourth gold at the 2018 edition. The favourites, who have won gold at the event in six out of the last seven Games, were pressured early but took control with two laps left.

South Korea would narrowly edge Italy, while Netherlands took the bronze.