Winter Olympics Day 10 – Lorentzen claims gold in dramatic 500-meter speed skating finale

It was an emotionally charged evening in Pyeongchang at the Gangneung Oval where South Korea’s Cha Min-kyu equalled the Olympic record to momentarily assume first place in the mens 500-meter speed skating finals only for Norway’s Havard Lorentzen to break that same record and steal gold just moments later.

With just six skaters left to post times at the Gangneung Oval, it seemed as if local hero Cha had won gold in front of an adoring home crowd.

He sped around the track in smooth, powerful pushes to equal the Olympic record of 34.43 – that is lightening fast. To provide some form of perspective for how fast these guys are moving, Wayde van Niekerk holds the record for the 400 metres on track with a time of 43.03 seconds. These guys are skating 100 meters further and doing it 10 seconds faster!

However, Lorentzen shattered hearts when his turn came as he broke the Olympic record by 0.01 seconds.

Despite two strong runs in the final pairing, the medal positions remained unchanged. Lorentzen first, Cha second and China’s Gao Tingyu in third.

The outcome was extremely significant as it marked Norway’s 10th gold of the Games, sending them clear at the top of the medal table.