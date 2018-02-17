Winter Olympics: Day 8 roundup

Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu defended his Winter Olympic title in Pyeongchang on Saturday, becoming the first man to repeat as champion in 66 years.

Hanyu’s total score of 317.85 gave him the gold medal ahead of countryman Shoma Uno with 306.90 points for silver and Spain’s Javier Fernandez got the bronze with 305.24 points.

The only other figure skater to achieve back-to-back victories in the men’s discipline was American Dick Button in 1952.

Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch defends his title with German Andreas Wellinger picking up silver. The best jumper in the world ends up 3.4 points ahead of Wellinger while Norway’s Robert Johansson took the bronze.

Lizzy Yarnold made history by becoming the first Briton to successfully defend her skeleton Winter Olympics title. The 29-year-old trailed leader Janine Flock of Austria entering the fourth and final run, where she overhauled the deficit to win by 0.45 seconds. British team-mate Laura Deas claimed bronze by 0.02secs as Britain won two medals in the same event for the first time in Winter Olympics history.

Canadian short-track speed skater Samuel Girard won the gold medal ahead of John-Henry Krueger of the US. On the last lap, a mass crash left only two men in the race. South Korea’s Seo Yi Ra got up to finish in third.

South Korea’s Choi Minjeong did not disappoint in the women’s 1500m short-track speed skating to grab the gold medal. With 4 laps to go, she left everyone else in her wake. Cina’s Li Jinyu got silver and Kim Boutin won bronze for Canada.

Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia put in an almost perfect race, only one mistake in the final shoot to win gold in the women’s biathlon 12.5 km mass start. Darya Domracheva of Belarus grabbed silver and Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff claimed bronze.

Marit Bjoergen of Norway claimed the gold medal in the Women’s Cross-Country 4×5 km relay holding off Swede Stina Nilsson in the final straight of the Women’s Cross-Country 4×5 km relay. Sweden took silver, two seconds behind, while Russia came third to take the bronze, 43.3 seconds behind the winners.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Hoefflin‘s incredible final run score of 91.20 edges her ahead of compatriot Mathilde Gremaud, who registered an 88.00, for the gold medal while British skier Isabel Atkin’s third run 84.60 got her bronze in the Ski Slopestyle.

Czech Ester Ledecka is the Super-G Olympic champion. Austrian Anna Veith takes silver, Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) bronze.

The gold medals won on Saturday:

– Poland: Men’s Large Hill ski jump

– Great Britain: Women’s skeleton

– Canada: Men’s 1000m short-track speed skating

– South Korea: Women’s 1500m short-track speed skating

– Slovakia: Women’s biathlon 12.5km mass start

– Norway: Women’s Cross-Country 4×5 km relay

– Switzerland: Women’s Slopestyle

– Japan: Men’s singles figure skating

– Czech Republic: Women’s super-G