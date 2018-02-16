Moioli claims gold in incredible race

Italian snowboarder Michela Moioli enjoyed the race of her life as she claimed gold in the Women’s Snowboard Cross final while Esmee Visser dominated her Speed Skating event in PyeongChang.

Moioli was part of the chasing pack as the final foursome made their way down the winding course, with Team USA athlete Lindsey Jacobellis leading the way.

But later on in the race, Moioli took advantage of Jacobellis’ poor line and overtook her, after which she never looked back.

There was drama behind Moioli though, as surprise package Pereira De Sousa Mabilea claimed silver and Eva Samkova edged Jacobellis for bronze in a photo finish.

Congratulations to world number 1, Michela Moioli of #ITA on her first ever Olympic medal in Women's #Snowboard Cross at #PyeongChang2018! #Gold More here: https://t.co/3A8SzfIfcE pic.twitter.com/sLOpWmkgRA — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) 16 February 2018

Elsewhere, Esmee Visser cruised to gold in the Women’s 5000m Speed Skating, beating second place by over six seconds in a superb performance.

“I told myself to just enjoy the race, focus on how I skate and what I've done in training, and then anything is possible,” said the new Olympic champion on the events official website.

“But I never imagined this. I thought a podium would be good. I never thought about this."